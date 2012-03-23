UPDATE 1-Tokyo Gas: could become long-term buyer of U.S. shale gas

* Tokyo Gas looking to tap cheaper sources of gas

* Reckons U.S. shale gas has good potential

* Also expects LNG imports to rise 3 pct in 2012/13

By Risa Maeda

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Tokyo Gas Co said on Friday it was talking to U.S. shale gas project managers about becoming a long-term buyer, as Japan’s biggest city gas supplier looks to tap cheaper sources of gas.

The firm previously failed to reach a deal to buy from the only shale gas site in the United States with Energy Department approval to ship overseas, but is confident other projects in the country will soon be given the go-ahead for exports.

“We’re keen on non-conventional gas and are keeping in touch with several U.S. shale gas project managers, although we failed to take in LNG from the Sabine Pass project (in Louisiana),” Tokyo Gas executive officer Takashi Uchida said at a news conference.

It has recently become far easier to extract shale gas, which develops naturally in shale formations, offering the potential for ample supplies in markets that could otherwise tighten in coming years.

Japan’s government has focused on helping companies import less costly alternatives to crude oil, such as unconventional natural gas, to help ensure stable energy supplies with nearly all the country’s nuclear reactors offline following the Fukushima crisis.

Tokyo Gas has already agreed to buy coal seam gas, another non-conventional gas, in a 20-year contract with BG Group’s Queensland Curtis project in Australia’s eastern Queensland state, which is due online in 2014.

Tokyo has been negotiating with Washington since last year to allow more shale gas projects to export LNG to countries other than those that have free trade agreements (FTAs) with the U.S., Hisayoshi Ando, director-general at the trade ministry’s oil, gas and mineral resources department, told Reuters in a recent interview.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Gas also said it planned to buy 13.28 billion cubic meters of LNG in the fiscal year to March 2013, up 3 percent from 2011/12.

That could be reduced, however, if nuclear reactors in the country are allowed to restart

Japan’s Nuclear Safety Commission on Friday approved stress tests on two reactors, clearing the way for cabinet ministers to meet on the first restarts since the crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co’s Fukushima Daiichi facility, but there was no sign of when they might do so.