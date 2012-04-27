Tokyo Gas, Sumitomo to start talks to buy U.S. LNG

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s Tokyo Gas and trading house Sumitomo Corp said on Friday they would make a joint announcement on the start of talks to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Cove Point project in the United States at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT).

Dominion Resources wants to convert the Cove Point terminal in Maryland from an import terminal to an export plant that would ship up to 1 billion cubic feet of cheap U.S. natural gas a day to foreign markets where it would fetch a higher price.