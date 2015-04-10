Tokyo Gas cuts profit estimate with write-downs

TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Tokyo Gas Co, Japan’s biggest city gas supplier, on Friday cut its net profit estimate for the last fiscal year by 29 billion yen ($241 million) to 122 billion yen, hurt by write-downs for projects in the United States and Australia due to falling energy prices.

Worries about a global oversupply of oil led to a 60 percent slide in crude prices between June and late January, forcing oil refiners and upstream developers worldwide to re-evaluate energy development projects and slash their profit forecasts.

The company projected a 24 billion yen impairment loss for its shale gas project in the Barnett basin in Texas and a 7 billion yen loss for its participation in the Queensland Curtis liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Australia.

Tokyo Gas left unchanged its forecasts for operating and recurring profits.

JX Holdings Inc, Japan’s top oil refiner by sales, late last month widened its group net loss estimate for the year ending March 31 by 110 billion yen to 320 billion yen, due to losses in its copper development assets in Chile and weaker oil prices. ($1 = 120.4900 yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Kim Coghill)