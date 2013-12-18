FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 18, 2013

Tokyo governor set to resign over money scandal - Kyodo

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Tokyo Governor Naoki Inose, caught up in a money scandal, is set to announce his resignation on Thursday, Kyodo News reported, quoting local politicians and others.

Inose, an author turned politician, will announce that he is quitting his post after only about a year, after he received 50 million yen ($490,000) from scandal-hit hospital chain Tokushukai ahead of an election, Kyodo reported.

A resignation would come just three months after a triumphant Inose, one of the most powerful political figures in Japan, returned home after his city won its bid to host the 2020 Olympic Games.

