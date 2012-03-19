RPT-UPDATE 1-Tokyo Steel to raise April product prices by $24

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

* Thick plate price remains unchanged

* The yen’s fall improves market prospects

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s biggest construction steelmaker, Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co, will raise prices in April by 2,000 yen per tonne for all its products except thick plates, to reflect higher prices in Asia and a weaker yen.

Japanese manufacturers’ exports and the balance of demand and supply in the domestic steel market are improving fast after the yen weakened last week to an 11-month low against the dollar, Kiyoshi Imamura, sales director of Tokyo Steel, said.

“This will become the first of a series of rate hikes if export conditions improve further in the next month,” he told a news conference on Monday.

The firm had kept prices unchanged for March, when its H-shaped beams were priced at 71,000 yen and also in February, seeking to stem an inflow of cheaper imports.

The company’s pricing strategy is closely watched by Asian rivals such as POSCO, Hyundai Steel and Baosteel, which have ramped up capacity to feed their own needs.

But sluggish domestic markets have prompted them to boost exports to Japan, taking advantage of the weakness of their currencies.

Japan’s steel imports jumped 22 percent to 4.48 million tonnes in 2011, with those from South Korea growing 30 percent to 2.95 million tonnes, while exports declined 6.6 percent, hit by a strong yen. ($1=83.3400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)