FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tokyo Steel to raise April product prices by $24
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 19, 2012 / 2:05 AM / in 6 years

Tokyo Steel to raise April product prices by $24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co , Japan’s biggest construction steelmaker, said on Monday it will raise almost all product prices by 2,000 yen ($24) in April to reflect higher prices in Asia and a weaker yen.

The firm had kept prices unchanged for March, when its H-shaped beams were priced at 71,000 yen.

It also kept them unchanged in February, seeking to stem an inflow of cheaper imports.

Its pricing strategy is closely watched by Asian rivals such as Hyundai Steel, POSCO and Baosteel , which have ramped up capacity, aiming to take advantage of their weaker currencies to boost exports to Japan. ($1 = 83.3400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.