Tokyo Steel keeps product prices steady for seventh month
July 22, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

Tokyo Steel keeps product prices steady for seventh month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co , Japan’s top electric arc furnace steelmaker, said on Tuesday it would keep product prices unchanged in August for a seventh straight month.

The company’s pricing strategy is closely watched by Asian rivals such as POSCO, Hyundai Steel Co and Baosteel, which aim to boost exports to Japan.

Prices for its main product, H-shaped beams, which are used in construction, will stay flat at 80,000 yen ($790) per tonne in August, the company said.

$1 = 101.4700 Japanese Yen Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

