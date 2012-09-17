Japan's Tepco in talks to sell data centre unit to Secom-Nikkei

TOKYO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) is in late-stage talks to sell a majority stake in its data centre business for around 50 billion yen ($634 million) to Secom Co, Japan’s largest security firm, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

Tepco owns about 80 percent of At Tokyo, a subsidiary that runs a number of data centres around Tokyo, and is looking to keep around a 30 percent share of the company in the deal which is expected to be finished this month, the newspaper said. ($1 = 78.8150 Japanese yen) (Reporting by James Topham and Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by John Mair)