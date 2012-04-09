FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Tepco to sell 800 more properties - Nikkei
#Market News
April 9, 2012 / 8:01 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Tepco to sell 800 more properties - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co will sell about 800 additional real estate properties to secure funds for compensation to those affected by the accident at its nuclear plant, The Nikkei business daily reported.

Tepco plans to sell 247.2 billion yen ($3.04 billion) worth of real estate within three years under a special business plan drawn up last autumn, the daily said.

As of March 31, Tepco had sold about 100 properties, raising around 38 billion yen, but the government and others have asked the utility to step up its restructuring efforts, the Japanese daily added.

