UPDATE 1-Tepco seeks to raise houselhold power rates- Nikkei
May 7, 2012 / 6:16 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tepco seeks to raise houselhold power rates- Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) will this week ask the Japanese government to approve an average 10.28 percent hike in household power rates, the first such increase since 1980, Japan’s Nikkei business daily said.

The proposal, if approved, will affect households and stores under contract for less than 50 kilowatts, the Nikkei said.

The electric utility’s Fukushima plant was wrecked by an earthquake and tsunami last March, triggering the world’s worst nuclear crisis in 25 years.

The increase for household customers is included in the already-submitted special business plan crafted by the utility and the Nuclear Damage Liability Facilitation Fund to be implemented in July, the daily said. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

