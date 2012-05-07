FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Tepco to promote Hirose as next president - Nikkei
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 7, 2012 / 8:56 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tepco to promote Hirose as next president - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co and the government-backed Nuclear Damage Liability Facilitation Fund plan to replace the utility’s President Toshio Nishizawa with managing director Naomi Hirose, the Nikkei business daily said.

The government has already named Kazuhiko Shimokobe, head of the nuclear liability fund’s operations committee, as Tepco’s next chairman to replace Tsunehisa Katsumata, the Nikkei said.

The company’s board will approve both appointments after the general shareholders meeting in late June, the daily said.

Shimokobe and Hirose will take charge of implementing reforms at Tepco, which aims to rebuild and deal with the repercussions of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster last March, the paper said.

Hirose currently oversees operations related to the Fukushima Daiichi compensation program and public relations, the business daily said. (Reporting by Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.