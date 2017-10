TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Japanese chipmaker Tokyo Electron Ltd will buy Oerlikon Solar, a unit of Swiss conglomerate Oerlikon Corp AG, for 22.5 billion yen ($275 million) as it seeks to make solar cell equipment a core business.

Tokyo Electron has previously sold production lines for thin film solar parts for Oerlikon Solar in Asia and Oceania regions. ($1 = 81.55 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota and Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)