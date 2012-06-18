FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tokyo Steel cuts July prices, demand remains weak
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 18, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

Tokyo Steel cuts July prices, demand remains weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co , Japan’s biggest construction steel maker, said on Monday it would cut prices of its product for delivery in July by up to 9 percent to reflect sluggish demand.

It will cut prices of H-shaped beams, its major product, by 9 percent, or 8,000 yen, to 65,000 yen per tonne.

The company said traders had been postponing purchases in anticipation of lower prices, and anticipated demand had not materialised.

Tokyo Steel’s pricing strategy is closely watched by Asian rivals such as POSCO, Hyundai Steel and Baosteel, which are aiming to boost exports to Japan.

Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Daniel Magnowski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.