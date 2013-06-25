Tokyo Stock Exchange to clarify rules for delisting-Nikkei

June 26 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) will announce clearer criteria for delisting a company for lying to investors, the Nikkei said.

The clarification, to come into effect in August, is expected to help investors more easily predict whether a firm will get kicked off the bourse, the paper said.

The delisting criteria currently includes issuing false statements that the exchange deems to have a “material impact” on the market, the Nikkei said.

However, the exchange has been criticized for having too much latitude in applying the rules, making outcomes hard to predict, the paper said.

The amended rules will add specific examples of false reporting that constitute a threat to market order, such as hiding negative net worth when going public or wildly inflating sales, the business daily said.

The TSE is also expected to revise its rules for the “securities on alert” designation, which signals to investors that a company is under danger of getting delisted, the Japanese daily added.

The bourse will shorten the time for firms to improve their internal controls, or face delisting, to one year from three years, and apply the designation to any company it sees as having questionable controls, the financial daily said. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)