Toll Brothers profit doubles on higher selling prices
#Market News
September 3, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

Toll Brothers profit doubles on higher selling prices

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc’s quarterly income more than doubled as the largest U.S. luxury homebuilder sold more homes at higher prices.

The company’s net income jumped to $97.7 million, or 53 cents per share, in the third quarter from $46.6 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 53 percent to $1.06 billion in the three months ended July 31 - a period just after the spring selling season, which is to homebuilders what the holiday shopping season is to retailers. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

