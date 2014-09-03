FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers profit doubles on higher home prices
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers profit doubles on higher home prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background, share price)

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc’s quarterly income more than doubled as the largest U.S. luxury homebuilder sold more homes at higher prices.

The company sold 1,444 homes in the third quarter ended July 31, up from 1,059 a year earlier. The average selling price rose 12 percent to $732,000.

Toll, whose homes can cost more than $2 million, has performed better than other U.S. homebuilders as its affluent customers have been less affected by a rise in mortgage rates over the past year.

No.1 U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc, which mainly serves first-time buyers, had to offer discounts to boost sales in some markets in its quarter ended June 30.

Toll said on Wednesday it did not offer sales incentives.

“With pent-up demand still yet to be unleashed, we are growing community count in attractive locations,” Chief Executive Douglas Yearley said in a statement.

The company’s net income jumped to $97.7 million, or 53 cents per share, from $46.6 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 53 percent to $1.06 billion in the three months ended July 31 - a period just after the spring selling season, which is to homebuilders what the holiday shopping season is to retailers.

Up to Tuesday’s close of $35.63, the stock had fallen about 4 percent this year, compared with an about 3 percent drop in the Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction index.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.