FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toll Brothers quarterly revenue rises 8.8 pct
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2016 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

Toll Brothers quarterly revenue rises 8.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc, the largest U.S. luxury homebuilder, reported an 8.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it sold homes at higher prices.

Revenue rose to $928.6 million in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from $853.5 million, a year earlier.

The company’s net income fell to $73.2 million, or 40 cents per share, from $81.3 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Toll Brothers, whose homes can cost more than $2 million, said orders rose 17.6 percent to 1,250 homes. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.