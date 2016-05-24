Toll Brothers Q2 revenue jumps 31 pct

May 24 (Reuters) - Luxury home builder Toll Brothers Inc’s second-quarter revenue rose nearly 31 percent as the company sold more homes at average selling prices that increased during the quarter.

The company said net income rose to $89.1 million, or 51 cents per share in the quarter ended April 30, from $67.9 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.12 billion, from $852.6 million in the same period last year. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)