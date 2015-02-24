Toll Brothers profit jumps 78 pct on higher home sales, prices

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc, the largest U.S. luxury homebuilder, reported a 78 percent jump in quarterly profit as it sold more homes at higher prices.

The company's net income rose to $81.3 million, or 44 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from $45.6 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1LyAoPH)

Total revenue rose 33 percent to $853.5 million.

The number of homes finished rose 18 percent to 1,091, while the average selling price rose 13 percent to $782,300, the company said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)