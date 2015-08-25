FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toll Brothers quarterly home orders rise 12 pct
August 25, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

Toll Brothers quarterly home orders rise 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc, the largest U.S. luxury home builder, reported a 12 percent jump in third-quarter orders, indicating that the housing recovery is gathering steam.

Toll Brothers, which builds homes that can cost upward of $2 million, said orders rose to 1,479 homes in the quarter ended July 31 from 1,324 homes a year earlier. (bit.ly/1MKsFSo)

The company’s net income fell to $66.7 million, or 36 cents per share, from $97.7 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 2.7 percent to $1.03 billion. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)

