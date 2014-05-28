FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toll Brothers quarterly profit more than doubles
May 28, 2014

Toll Brothers quarterly profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc, the largest U.S. luxury homebuilder, said quarterly profit more than doubled as it sold more homes at higher prices.

The company’s net income rose to $65.2 million, or 35 cents per share, in the second quarter from $24.7 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 66.7 percent to $860.4 million in the three months ended April 30 - a period well into the spring selling season, which is to homebuilders what the holiday shopping season is to retailers. (Reporting By Sagarika Jaisinghani and Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

