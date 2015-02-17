FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Post offers to buy Toll Holdings - Australia's AFR
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 17, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Japan Post offers to buy Toll Holdings - Australia's AFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Toll Holdings Ltd, Australia’s largest freight and logistics firm, has received a takeover approach from the parent of Japan’s post office, the Australian Financial Review reported, citing sources.

The offer from Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd IPO-JAPP.T is said to value Toll Holdings at about A$5 billion ($3.9 billion), the newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1Jnalix)

Toll Holdings could not be immediately reached for comment. ($1 = 1.28 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.