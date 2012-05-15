UPDATE 1-Australia's Toll warns FY12 earnings to drop

* EBIT seen falling as much as 8% this year

* Forecast EBIT as much as 12% below consensus

* To write down value of Japan Footwork Express by 43% (Recasts with profit warning)

MELBOURNE, May 16 (Reuters) - Toll Holdings Ltd, Australia’s top transport company, warned on Wednesday earnings would fall this year due to weak retail conditions and a poor performance in its Asian marine arm, and slashed the value of its Japanese express freight unit.

Toll said it expected underlying earnings before interest and tax to fall to between A$400 million and A$420 million for the year to June from A$436 million ($435 million) last year.

That was as much as 12 percent below analysts’ forecasts for underlying earnings of A$456 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“We have seen continued pressure from the soft retail sector in Australia affecting the financial performance of our domestic businesses with an exposure to that sector, together with weakness in the global apparel sector,” the company said.

It said its Footwork Express business in Japan had been hit by “extremely difficult market conditions” and was expected to book a loss this year, and it saw little likelihood of any near term recovery.

So Toll decided to write down the carrying value Footwork Express by around 43 percent to between A$200 million and A$220 million.

The company has also been hit by the loss of a key customer, Australian steelmaker BlueScope Steel, which has stopped exporting steel, affecting the value of Toll’s freight hub in Sydney.

That has led to a A$56 million writedown on the carrying value of Toll’s property assets.

Toll also said it had finalised the sale of its car distribution service to Prixcar, a 50/50 joint venture Toll has with K-Line Auto Logistics which would result in a pre-tax gain of about A$47 million. ($1 = 1.0024 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Eric Meijer)