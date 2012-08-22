FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toll Brothers profit rises
August 22, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

Toll Brothers profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc, the largest luxury homebuilder in the United States, posted a higher quarterly profit as a recovery in the housing market boosted revenue by 41 percent.

For the third quarter, the company reported earnings of $61.6 million, or 36 cents per share, compared with $42.1 million, or 25 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue increased to $554.3 million. Toll said unit deliveries rose 39 percent to 963 homes for the quarter.

Gross margin climbed to 24.4 percent from 23.4 percent.

For 2012, the company expects home-sale revenue of $1.71 billion to $1.84 billion. It raised the lower end of its full-year home delivery outlook to 3,000-3,200 units from its prior view of 2,700-3,200 units.

Toll Brothers shares, which have gained 25 percent of their value in the last three months, closed at $31.81 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

