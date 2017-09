Feb 25 (Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc, the largest luxury U.S. homebuilder, reported a more than 10-fold jump in quarterly profit as the U.S. housing market recovers.

Revenue soared 52 percent to $643.7 million in the first quarter ended Jan. 31.

Net income rose to $45.6 million, or 25 cents per share from $4.4 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.