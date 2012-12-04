FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toll Brothers profit rises, orders jump
December 4, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

Toll Brothers profit rises, orders jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc, the largest luxury homebuilder in the United States, reported a higher quarterly profit and said new orders rose sharply, indicating that the U.S. housing market is on its way to recovery.

Net income rose to $411.4 million, or $2.35 per share, in the fourth quarter from $15.0 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

The fourth-quarter profit included a net tax benefit of $350.7 million.

Revenue rose 48 percent to $632.8 million.

New orders -- an indication of future revenue -- jumped 70 percent to 1,098 units.

