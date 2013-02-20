FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Toll Brothers posts profit in 1st quarter, new orders jump 49 pct
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Toll Brothers posts profit in 1st quarter, new orders jump 49 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 3 to say revenue rose 32 percent not 31 percent)

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc, the largest luxury homebuilder in the United States, reported a quarterly profit compared with a loss in the previous year and said new orders jumped 49 percent.

Net income for the first quarter was $4.4 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a loss of $2.8 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 32 percent to $424.6 million.

Homebuilders D.R Horton and Pultegroup reported better-than-expected quarterly profits last month as new homes were in low supply. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal, Roshni Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.