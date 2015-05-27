FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toll Brothers revenue falls 1 pct on lower home sales
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Toll Brothers revenue falls 1 pct on lower home sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc, the largest U.S. luxury homebuilder, reported a 1 percent fall in quarterly revenue as it sold fewer homes.

Total revenue fell to $852 million from $860 million.

However, net income rose to $67.9 million, or 37 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from $65.2 million, or 35 cents per share a year earlier.

The number of homes finished fell 2 percent to 1,195 units, while the average selling price rose 1 percent to $713,000, the company said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.