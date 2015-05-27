Toll Brothers revenue falls 1 pct on lower home sales

May 27 (Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc, the largest U.S. luxury homebuilder, reported a 1 percent fall in quarterly revenue as it sold fewer homes.

Total revenue fell to $852 million from $860 million.

However, net income rose to $67.9 million, or 37 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from $65.2 million, or 35 cents per share a year earlier.

The number of homes finished fell 2 percent to 1,195 units, while the average selling price rose 1 percent to $713,000, the company said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)