FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Toll year profit down, sees no improvement in conditions
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 26, 2012 / 11:01 PM / 5 years ago

Australia's Toll year profit down, sees no improvement in conditions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Australian transport company Toll Holdings reported a 5.8 percent fall in annual profit before one-offs on Monday, hurt largely by weakness in Japan, as flagged in May, and poor retail conditions in Australia.

Toll said it expects conditions in the year ahead to remain challenging.

“While we don’t expect any short-term improvement in external conditions, recent new contract wins combined with our ongoing investment in fleet, property and IT will help us support future earnings growth,” Managing Director Brian Kruger said in a statement.

Net profit before one-offs fell to A$274 million ($285 million) from A$291 million a year earlier.

The bottom line slumped 76 percent, hit by previously flagged writedowns, including on its Japanese Footwork Express business, partly offset by asset sales.

Second-half earnings before interest and tax came in at A$162.6 million, in line with analysts’ forecasts around A$162.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Toll’s shares have risen 7.8 percent so far this year, slightly outpacing a 6.7 percent rise in the broader market. ($1 = 0.9615 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.