Tom Tailor says Fosun could up stake in coming months
August 26, 2014 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

Tom Tailor says Fosun could up stake in coming months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - German fashion retailer Tom Tailor said Hong Kong listed conglomerate Fosun International could acquire more shares in the coming months, depending on the share price, after buying a 23 percent stake.

A consortium controlled by Fosun agreed to buy the 23.16 percent stake in the retailer at the end of July.

“Fosun considers its shareholding to (be) a mid- to long-term investment that does not serve for the realization of trading profits,” Tom Tailor said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The investor aims for “an appropriate presence” on the supervisory board, Tom Tailor said in the statement but added that Fosun did not wish to change the structure of the management board. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
