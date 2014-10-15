FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tomorrow Focus withdraws from French travel market
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 15, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tomorrow Focus withdraws from French travel market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Tomorrow Focus AG :

* Announces strategic company decision and profit warning

* Says withdraws from French travel market

* Says expects overall negative impact on earnings in financial year 2014 to be up to about 10.0 million euros

* Says shareholders of RPC Voyages SAS, which is 55 pct owned by Tomorrow Focus AG through latter’s subsidiary TF Digital GmbH, have stopped financing subsidiary

* Says French Court has today initiated creditor protection proceedings and appointed an administrator

* Says has decided to completely write off assets of its French subsidiary that were included in consolidated balance sheet during purchase price allocation and corresponding goodwill

* Says total write-off as at Sept. 30, 2014 thus comes to 13.2 million euros

* Says will also incur further liabilities of up to about 3.0 million euros

* Says 5.2 million euros call option held by minority shareholders of RPC Voyages SAS will be cancelled as a result of insolvency proceedings and recognised as consolidated income

* Says court proceedings do not affect any other companies within Tomorrow Focus Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.