FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tomorrow Focus AG says Q3 revenue of 54.9 mln euros, up 8.7 pct
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 10, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tomorrow Focus AG says Q3 revenue of 54.9 mln euros, up 8.7 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Tomorrow Focus AG :

* Says at 54.9 million euros, consolidated revenue for Q3 of 2014 was 8.7 percent up on figure of 50.5 million euros for same period in 2013

* Says revenue for first nine months rose by 8.4 percent from 140.7 million euros in 2013 to 152.5 million euros in current year

* Says group EBITDA for Q3 of 2014 comes to 6.2 million euros, up 63.2 percent on corresponding figure of 3.8 million euros for 2013

* Says EBITDA for first nine months of 2014 stands at 15.2 million euros, a rise of 20.6 percent on total for same period in previous year of 12.6 million euros

* Group EBIT rose by 91.3 percent in Q3 of 2014 to reach 4.4 million euros compared with 2.3 million euros in same quarter of 2013

* Says outlook for positive revenue development in Q4 of 2014 is good

* Says should generate further pleasing results, especially in travel segment

* Says Q3 earnings after taxes were 3.0 million euros, equivalent to a rise of 200 percent compared with previous year’s Q3 figure of 1.0 million euros

* Says earnings after taxes for first nine months of 2014 were 70.0 percent higher at 3.4 million euros (nine months 2013: 2.0 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.