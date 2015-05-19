TomTom says contract with Apple extended

AMSTERDAM, May 19 (Reuters) - Dutch navigation company TomTom has extended its agreement with Apple, it said on Tuesday without providing further details.

TomTom has licensed its digital maps to Apple since 2012, when the tech giant chose TomTom’s maps over Google’s to use in its own navigation app, starting with the iPhone 6.

TomTom aims to become a leading provider of technology for self-driving cars as it reinvents itself after years of slow business, Chief Executive Harold Goddijn told Reuters this month. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by David Goodman)