TomTom is more than willing to help Apple fix map problems
September 21, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

TomTom is more than willing to help Apple fix map problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Sept 21 (Reuters) - TomTom, the Dutch navigation equipment and digital map maker, is more than willing to help Apple Inc. fix the problems it is experiencing in its map feature on the latest iPhone, a TomTom spokesperson said on Friday.

Apple launched the iPhone 5 on Wednesday, but the launch was marred by users soon taking to social media and blogs to complain about geographical errors and missing information on the maps feature, which is based on TomTom’s map data.

TomTom licenses its map data to Apple, but it said that each manufacturer applies TomTom’s map data and other content to create their own unique application.

“We stand by the quality of our maps,” Caroline Fisher, vice-president of TomTom’s consumer business unit, said.

Fisher added that TomTom does not have an in-house team at Apple but that it is more than willing to help Apple to solve the current mapping problems.

Fisher declined to comment on whether Apple had asked the Dutch map maker for help.

