BRIEF-TomTom Q3 EBIT falls about 43 pct

Oct 29 (Reuters) - TomTom Nv :

* Q3 EBIT of 8 million euro (Q3 ‘13: 14 million euro)

* Q3 revenue of 235 million euro (Q3 ‘13: 244 million euro)

* Q3 adjusted1 EPS of 0.07 euro (Q3 ‘13: 0.10 euro)

* Full year outlook for revenue updated; revenue now expected of between 930 million euro and 950 million euro

* Net cash position of eur 104 million (Q3 ‘13: 52 million euro)

* Outlook for adjusted1 EPS of at least eur 0.25 is unchanged

* Q3 gross margin of 57 pct (Q3 ‘13: 56 pct)

* Decided not to change company’s policy, meaning that it has no current plans to distribute a dividend

* Bookings for this year so far are above 170 million euro, which together with orders secured earlier will support growth in automotive business from 2016 onwards