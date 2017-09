Dec 22 (Reuters) - TomTom Nv :

* Has signed a new facility agreement for a 250 mln euro revolving credit facility

* Facility has a maturity date of March 31, 2018 and includes two additional one year extension options

* ING Bank Nv acted as coordinator and ABN Amro Bank Nv as agent in respect of this new facility