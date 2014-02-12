FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TomTom says Chairman Karel Vuursteen to step down
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
February 12, 2014 / 8:02 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-TomTom says Chairman Karel Vuursteen to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - TomTom NV : * Says karel vuursteen (chairman) and rob van den bergh will be stepping down * Two new supervisory board members will be nominated following 2014 annual general meeting scheduled for 1 may * Says term of the appointments for both nominees will be four years * Says vuursteen will retire will be succeeded by peter wakkie as chairman * Says vuursteen will retire from the supervisory board at the end of his second term of office * Supervisory board will propose appointment of jacqueline tammenoms bakker, Anita Elberse as new members

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.