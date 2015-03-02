FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-TomTom to supply European KIA cars with traffic, weather data
March 2, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-TomTom to supply European KIA cars with traffic, weather data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds share movement)

AMSTERDAM, March 2 (Reuters) - Dutch navigation systems company TomTom said on Monday it had struck a deal with KIA to provide traffic, weather and other real-time data for the South Korean carmaker’s European automobile models.

The companies did not release financial details.

KIA sells about 350,000 cars in Europe annually.

Separately on Monday, TomTom said it would also provide maps and navigation in an upcoming European model of cars for South Korea’s SsangYong.

TomTom shares were up 4 percent at 7.74 euros by 0813 GMT. The stock is up 41 percent year to date, compared with a 13 percent rise for its benchmark AMX index of mid-sized Dutch shares, after TomTom announced deals with Volkswagen to supply maps in the United States and traffic data in Europe.

$1 = 0.8946 euros Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jane Merriman and David Holmes

