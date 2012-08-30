FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-TomTom relatively confident on fourth quarter
August 30, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-TomTom relatively confident on fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - TomTom Managing Director Corinne Vigreux is optimistic about fourth-quarter sales of personal navigation devices (PNDs), based on early indications from its retailers.

“I am relatively confident about what we are going to do in Q4. The early indications from the retailers are good,” said Vigreux, who also is one of the company’s co-founders and main shareholders, on the sidelines of the IFA, Europe’s biggest consumer electronics trade show.

TomTom has struggled to overcome slumping demand for PNDs used by car and truck drivers, as smartphones and free navigation software become more popular.

But Vigreux said the market is showing resilience, to her own surprise, adding the company was still planning for some decline in the market next year.

“The market is not shrinking as fast as everyone was expecting,” she told Reuters.

TomTom competes in PNDs with Garmin and in the commercial digital map market with Google and Nokia .

