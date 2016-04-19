FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TomTom posts mixed Q1 results, mapping revenue grows
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
April 19, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

TomTom posts mixed Q1 results, mapping revenue grows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 19 (Reuters) - TomTom, the Dutch navigation systems company, on Tuesday reported first-quarter growth at the automotive and digital mapping licensing businesses that are widely seen as its future, while its consumer GPS sales continued to shrink.

Overall revenue was 217 million euros ($246 million), up from 205 million euros in the same period a year ago, but missing a company-published analyst consensus estimate of 224 million euros.

Net profit swung to 4.8 million euros from a loss of 6.9 million euros in the first quarter of 2015, ahead of analyst estimates for a tiny loss this quarter. ($1 = 0.8834 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.