Dutch firm TomTom reduces revenue outlook as wearable devices drag

(Reuters) - Dutch digital mapping company TomTom (TOM2.AS) reduced its full-year sales expectations on Wednesday after reporting lower-than-expected hardware revenues due to disappointing sports product sales.

TomTom said it was reviewing options for its Sports business that sells wrist-based wearable devices for sports and fitness activities and which amounted to about one tenth of 2016 sales.

The company did not provide details on what options it was considering for the division.

TomTom said it now expected annual revenues to come in at the lower end of its initial target range of 925-950 million euros ($1.07-$1.10 billion).

TomTom said its adjusted net profit in the second quarter fell 10 percent to 21.0 million euros with a fall in sales of consumer products such as portable navigation devices (PNDs) and sportswear that was only partly offset by growth in other services, such as automotives and fleet management.

TomTom is betting on higher margin services, such as the sale of maps and software to car makers, fleet management systems and technology for self-driving cars as the popularity of PNDs shrank rapidly in recent years. PNDs, introduced by TomTom 15 years ago, still make up almost half of its revenues.

TomTom closed a deal this month with Chinese internet company Baidu for the development of high definition maps for self-driving cars. Analysts said it was an important step in TomTom's competition with digital map maker HERE.

The Amsterdam-based company said it expected the combined revenue of the automotive, licensing and telematics businesses to grow about 15 percent year on year in 2017.

Consumer sales, which include PNDs and Sports products, fell 20 percent to 126.3 million euros while total quarterly revenues fell by 4 percent to 253.4 million euros in the April-June quarter, beating the 240 million euros seen in a Reuters poll.