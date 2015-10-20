TomTom reports fall in Q3 earnings, but map bookings up

AMSTERDAM, Oct 20 (Reuters) - TomTom, the Dutch navigation company, said on Tuesday it has seen bookings for its location technology surge over the first nine months of 2015 due to “significant interest in the automotive industry”.

TomTom, which sells maps to Apple and Volkswagen, among others, said bookings of 250 million euros ($283 million) were “substantially higher” than in previous years, but it did not give a comparison figure.

Separately, it reported third quarter net profit of 11.6 million euros, down from 14.7 million euros in the same period a year ago, on sales of 254.2 million euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had seen adjusted net profit at 11.3 million euros on sales of 251 million euros.