FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TomTom reports fall in Q3 earnings, but map bookings up
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
October 20, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

TomTom reports fall in Q3 earnings, but map bookings up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 20 (Reuters) - TomTom, the Dutch navigation company, said on Tuesday it has seen bookings for its location technology surge over the first nine months of 2015 due to “significant interest in the automotive industry”.

TomTom, which sells maps to Apple and Volkswagen, among others, said bookings of 250 million euros ($283 million) were “substantially higher” than in previous years, but it did not give a comparison figure.

Separately, it reported third quarter net profit of 11.6 million euros, down from 14.7 million euros in the same period a year ago, on sales of 254.2 million euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had seen adjusted net profit at 11.3 million euros on sales of 251 million euros.

$1 = 0.8824 euros Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.