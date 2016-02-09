UPDATE 1-TomTom Q4 profit ahead of expectations, outlook modest

(Adds more details)

AMSTERDAM, Feb 9 (Reuters) - TomTom NV, the Dutch navigation company, on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings slightly ahead of expectations and forecast sales growth of around 5 percent for 2016.

TomTom, which hopes to be a supplier to companies making automated driving possible, won a series of contracts in 2015 to provide its mapping technology to tech firms, including Uber and Apple, and collaborating with auto industry giants Volkswagen and Bosch.

The company said it expects the impact of those contracts to start influencing profits this year and forecast an adjusted EPS growth of 10 percent.

The company said fourth-quarter adjusted net profit was 23.1 million euros ($26 million), compared with 9.7 million euros in the same period a year ago, and ahead of 19.4 million euros forecast by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Fourth-quarter revenue grew 9 percent to 258 million euros. ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)