FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
TomTom revenues decrease slightly in first quarter
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
April 19, 2017 / 5:47 AM / 4 months ago

TomTom revenues decrease slightly in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 19 (Reuters) - Digital mapping company TomTom on Wednesday reported a slight decrease in first quarter revenues, as improving sales from built-in navigation products and fleet management systems failed to offset a falling consumer business.

While the group's consumer business remained the largest revenue contributor, falling interest in personal navigation devices (PND) weighed on sales.

Overall, revenues fell 2 percent to 212.7 million euros ($228.06 million) in the first quarter, slightly above the 210 million euros forecast in a company compiled consensus.

TomTom repeated the guidance it gave in February, saying it expected 2017 revenues of between 925 and 950 million euros, with earnings per share of about 0.25 euros.

$1 = 0.9327 euros Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.