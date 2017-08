AMSTERDAM, Oct 13 (Reuters) - TomTom on Thursday warned that sales of its personal navigation devices had been weaker than expected in Europe and cut its full year sales target to 980 million euros ($1.1 billion), from 1.05 billion euros.

But the company said high-margin services offerings are growing, and it expects it will still meet a full-year target for adjusted per share earnings of 0.23 euros per share. ($1=0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)