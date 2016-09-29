CORRECTED-TomTom says it will supply mapping data for Volvo trucks, Skoda

(Corrects to read Thursday, paragraph 1)

AMSTERDAM, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Navigation services provider TomTom NV said on Thursday it has won a contract to supply Volvo AB trucks in Europe with mapping and traffic data.

The Amsterdam-based company also said it has expanded its traffic data contract with Volkswagen AG to cover all of the German automaker's Skoda models over the course of 2017.

TomTom traffic data has previously been available for Volkswagen-branded vehicles as well as Volkswagen-owned brands Audi, Porsche and Bentley. (Reporting by Toby Sterling)