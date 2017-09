TOKYO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A Japanese toy maker Tomy Co Ltd on Wednesday said it would dissolve a capital tie-up with private equity firm TPG Capital Management LP.

Tomy also said it would buy back its own shares following the dissolution.

TPG owns 4.6 percent of Tomy, in which it first invested in 2007.

TPG declined to comment. (Reporting by Junko Fujita)