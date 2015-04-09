FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exxon reduces stake in former Japan unit to 9.9 pct
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 9, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

Exxon reduces stake in former Japan unit to 9.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp has reduced its stake in Japan’s second-biggest oil refiner by capacity, TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK , to 9.9 percent from 11.6 percent, the Japanese firm said on Thursday.

The move, which took effect on Thursday, will not in any way change TonenGeneral’s existing tie-up with Exxon Mobil, a spokesman for the Japanese firm said, adding that Exxon still remains its largest shareholder.

The stake sale was worth around 6.4 billion yen ($53 million) based on the closing price of TonenGeneral’s shares on Thursday.

TonenGeneral, formerly a unit of Exxon Mobil, in 2012 bought a controlling stake in itself from Exxon in a roughly $4 billion deal, reducing Exxon’s stake from 50 percent to 22 percent as the oil major pulls back due to declining Japanese oil demand.

Exxon Mobil further reduced its stake in TonenGeneral by about 10 percent in 2014, by selling it to trading house Mitsui & Co.

$1 = 120.2600 yen Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sunil Nair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.