S.Africa's Tongaat full-year earnings up 15 percent

JOHANNESBURG, May 24 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Tongaat Hulett reported a 15 percent rise in full-year earnings on Friday as sugar production rose and said it expected further growth in the year ahead.

The agri-processing company said diluted headline earnings per share for the year to end-March totalled 942.3 cents from 819.4 cents a year ago.

Total sugar output rose 9 percent to 1.254 million tonnes. Tongaat Hulett has interests in land management and property development, but its main business is sugar production and milling. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda)