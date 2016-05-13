BRIEF-TONGWEI says 2015 dividend payment date

May 13 (Reuters) - TONGWEI CO.,LTD:

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.2 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares, distribute 6 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 4 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 18 for 2015

* Says the company’s shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 19 and the dividend will be paid on May 19

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3lcGaW

